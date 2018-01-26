The latest target for Albuquerque criminals: E-cig shops
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local business owner is out thousands of dollars after a thief cleaned out nearly his entire inventory.
Monty Mcduffie is the owner of Cloud Werks, an electronic cigarette store at Menaul and San Mateo. His store has been open six months, but now he's going to have to rebuild.
Mcduffie said two people broke in through the back door early Thursday morning and stole nearly $6,000 of merchandise in a matter of minutes. The first thing they did was cut the security system before they cleaned out the display cases.
“Upon arriving, I proceeded to walk through the store and it was very, very obvious that as soon as I walked through the front door… yes, we had been robbed,” Mcduffie said.
But a different security system captured a man staking out the place. The business owner said there have been two other attempted break-ins since they opened, but he’s not the only one who’s been on high alert. Many other e-cigarette stores around the city have also been hit in the past several months.
Two people were caught on camera smashing the windows at Electric Clouds on the West Side in June. The owner of that store said it happened three times in one week, and cost them more than $15,000 in merchandise and repairs.
Workers at another shop, Overstock ECigs & More, said thieves broke into that shop as well last year. The manager said the owners closed down another one of their vape stores, Breaking Vapor on Harvard Drive, in part to multiple break-ins.
“An e-cig device is very accessible, very easy to turn on the black market so to speak,” Mcduffie said. “Outside of that, I don’t know why they would be targeted, but it’s very obvious they are being targeted."
