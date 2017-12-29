The show won't go on this year for Downtown "hot air balloon rise"
Kai Porter
December 29, 2017 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Year's Eve celebration that was slowly becoming a tradition in the Duke City won't happen Sunday night.
For the last two years, crowds gathered to watch a hot air balloon rise at Civic Plaza as the clock struck midnight. It's a uniquely New Mexico twist on New York City's iconic Times Square ball drop.
But ongoing construction Downtown will prevent the ball from dropping hot air balloon from rising for a third straight year. And that isn't the only reason.
"Unfortunately there weren't any plans in place from the previous administration for a celebration this year," said a spokesperson for Mayor Tim Keller. "And due to the ongoing construction on Civic Plaza, having the event there is not going to be possible. Mayor Tim Keller is looking forward to having a great celebration next year."
Whether New Year's Eve in 2018 continues the tradition started by former Mayor Richard Berry in 2015 remains to be seen.
