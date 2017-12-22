Thief steals 12-year-old’s go-kart made by his grandpa

Cole's grandpa says it holds more sentimental value than it's worth.

"It ain't got much value as far as selling it because it's all homemade,” Cole's grandpa said. “Anything breaks on it, you're in bad shape because you ain't going to go to the local store to buy anything like that, you know."

Cole's parents, Mark and Joanne, showed KOB the spot where the go-kart was covered with a tarp and parked on the side of their house when it was stolen.

It’s a location not easily spotted from the street.

"Property theft happens, it happens to everybody,” Joanne said. “But this was so bold and so brazen to be up next to someone's home, up next to our neighbor's children's windows. So it was just alarming that someone had a plan to come back and take it."

Mark said the incident just goes to show that nothing on your property is off limits to thieves.

"Anything that's not bolted down is fair game it seems like,” he said. “So my recommendation is everything that has any value whatsoever – find some way to chain it up."

Cole and his parents are hoping the thief will do the right thing and return it.

"Anytime something like this happens, the only healthy way to look at it is like paying it forward, like, 'I hope this makes somebody else's Christmas great.' However, it's just sad because of the efforts that were put into creating it," Joanne said.

The family filed a police report and has been searching online to see if someone is trying to sell it.