Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2018 08:15 AM

BELEN, N.M. - Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, the Belen Police Department posted on Facebook that they have made an arrest in connection to a school threat posted on social media.

Advertisement

Belen High School is on a two hour delay this morning because of that threat. The superintendent for Belen Consolidated Schools called KOB this morning to alert of the delay and ongoing investigation.

KOB viewers sent the post overnight, in it, threats of a school shooting using an AR15. Again, Belen Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to this threat. KOB is working to get more details and will update this story as they come in.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 22, 2018 08:15 AM
Created: February 22, 2018 05:51 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Verizon to close call center, transition to home-based operation
Verizon to close call center, transition to home-based operation
Two wanted in armed home burglary
Miguel Romero, left, and Stephanie Valles, right
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Guns found at ABQ High; La Cueva students press for changes
Guns found at ABQ High; La Cueva students press for changes

Advertisement




Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat
Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat
Investigation into ART underway, city says
Investigation into ART underway, city says
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern New Mexico
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern New Mexico
Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
Explora hosts Science of Beer event
Explora hosts Science of Beer event
 