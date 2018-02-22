Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat
BELEN, N.M. - Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, the Belen Police Department posted on Facebook that they have made an arrest in connection to a school threat posted on social media.
Belen High School is on a two hour delay this morning because of that threat. The superintendent for Belen Consolidated Schools called KOB this morning to alert of the delay and ongoing investigation.
KOB viewers sent the post overnight, in it, threats of a school shooting using an AR15. Again, Belen Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to this threat. KOB is working to get more details and will update this story as they come in.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
