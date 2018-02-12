Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
KOB.com Web Staff
February 12, 2018 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in northeast Albuquerque.
The two victims in the incident told police they were driving northbound on Juan Tabo when they looked over and saw three people smoking marijuana in an SUV next to them.
Police say one of the men in the SUV, 18-year-old Sharay Ratliffe, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victims' car. No injuries were reported.
The SUV was eventually tracked by authorities to an apartment complex where Ratliffe, 19-year-old Devin Woosley and a 16-year-old passenger were taken into custody. Ratliffe is facing multiple charges in the aftermath, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
