Tide Pod Challenge becomes dangerous viral stunt

"I hope people don't actually do it," added Jonathan Beverly.

Safety experts have warned the public about laundry detergent pods before. It's been a safety issue for children who get their hands on the product thinking the pods are candy. The pods contain a mix of ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and polymers.

In this case, it's teenagers and young adults consuming chemicals as part of a challenge.

"You can get famous doing it. You can you know get some attention, get some clout if you will," Beverly said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says ingesting the liquid can be deadly. The maker of the pods says they should never be played with, and that safety isn't a laughing matter.