Tide Pod Challenge becomes dangerous viral stunt
Joy Wang
January 15, 2018 07:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- There was the Cinnamon Challenge. Then came the duct tape challenge. Each had with its own risks. The latest viral trend involves laundry detergent, specifically called the Tide Pod challenge.
Here's how the challenge works. People posted videos of themselves putting Tide Pods in their mouth. The problem is it's filled with laundry detergent and chemicals that could be lethal if consumed.
"We were doing dumb stuff when we were kids, but never eating Tide," said Brian Johnson.
"I hope people don't actually do it," added Jonathan Beverly.
Safety experts have warned the public about laundry detergent pods before. It's been a safety issue for children who get their hands on the product thinking the pods are candy. The pods contain a mix of ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and polymers.
In this case, it's teenagers and young adults consuming chemicals as part of a challenge.
"You can get famous doing it. You can you know get some attention, get some clout if you will," Beverly said.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says ingesting the liquid can be deadly. The maker of the pods says they should never be played with, and that safety isn't a laughing matter.
