Topgolf looks to build in Albuquerque

Rendering to the south Rendering to the south |  Photo: Topgolf

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A very popular attraction has its eyes set on the city of Albuquerque. Topgolf has confirmed it is actively pursuing a location in the Duke City. 

The company is looking at property near Montano and I-25, and pending city approval would open in spring 2019.

Topgolf Albuquerque would sit on 14.4 acres on the southwest corner of Montano and I-25.  The location would feature 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that host up to six players at a time.

The attraction is a mixture of golf, food and entertainment. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, private event spaces and music all in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort.

If Topgolf is approved, it would create 325 full and part time jobs in Albuquerque.

“With 310 days of sunshine every year, Albuquerque is the perfect location for Topgolf because we offer fun outdoor recreation as well as entertainment in our indoor spaces,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “The city has a growing population and distinct cultural amenities that attract a large number of visitors to the area.”

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 10, 2018
Created: January 10, 2018

