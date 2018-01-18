Toughest Monster Truck Tour invades Albuquerque

The event takes place Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m. and again Saturday, January 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here: http://www.santaanastarcenter.com/events.aspx

Monster trucks will compete in wheelie, racing and freestyle competitions to see who has the “Toughest Monster Truck.” This year’s line-up includes Bigfoot, Snake Bite and other trucks. There will also be the World’s Largest ATV, according to organizers, and tricks and stunts by Freestyle Motocross.