Toughest Monster Truck Tour invades Albuquerque | KOB 4
Toughest Monster Truck Tour invades Albuquerque

Erica Zucco
January 19, 2018 07:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This weekend, New Mexico families can check out the “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” at the Santa Ana Star Center.

The event takes place Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m. and again Saturday, January 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here: http://www.santaanastarcenter.com/events.aspx

Monster trucks will compete in wheelie, racing and freestyle competitions to see who has the “Toughest Monster Truck.” This year’s line-up includes Bigfoot, Snake Bite and other trucks. There will also be the World’s Largest ATV, according to organizers, and tricks and stunts by Freestyle Motocross.

KOB Eyewitness News 4 got an up-close look at the truck “Bigfoot,” and spoke with drivers Larry Swim and Kris Kopperhead Friday morning.


Erica Zucco


Updated: January 19, 2018 07:32 AM
Created: January 18, 2018 10:48 AM

