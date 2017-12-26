WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Advertisement

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year

KOB Web Staff
December 26, 2017 11:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department is making some changes to its trash collection schedule for the first week of the New Year.

Advertisement

Trash and recycling will not be collected on New Year’s Day, pushing collection days back one day for Albuquerque residents.

Here’s a look at the details:

  • Customers who are regularly serviced on Mondays should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Tuesday, January, 2, 2018. 
  • Customers who are regularly serviced on Tuesdays should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
  • Customers who are regularly serviced on Wednesday should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
  • Customers who are regularly serviced on Thursday should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Friday, January 5, 2018.
  • Customers who are regularly serviced on Friday should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock will be closed on New Year’s Day. The centers will reopen on their normal schedules, Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: December 26, 2017 11:38 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Man arrested for 15th DWI
Levi Manuelito
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network
New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident
Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network