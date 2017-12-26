Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department is making some changes to its trash collection schedule for the first week of the New Year.
Trash and recycling will not be collected on New Year’s Day, pushing collection days back one day for Albuquerque residents.
Here’s a look at the details:
- Customers who are regularly serviced on Mondays should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Tuesday, January, 2, 2018.
- Customers who are regularly serviced on Tuesdays should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
- Customers who are regularly serviced on Wednesday should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
- Customers who are regularly serviced on Thursday should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Friday, January 5, 2018.
- Customers who are regularly serviced on Friday should put their large items, trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Saturday, January 6, 2018.
All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock will be closed on New Year’s Day. The centers will reopen on their normal schedules, Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2.
