Albuquerque leaves travel writer enamored after visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque is getting national attention, and this time it’s a good thing.
An international travel correspondent had an assignment to visit the Duke City. The trip was inspired by a passionate letter from the former Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry in his effort to sway Amazon to come to Albuquerque. She was here for only four days and left asking: Is Albuquerque primed to be the next Austin?
Travelocity and Mommy Travels correspondent Meagan Wristen loved her four days in town. It had been nearly 20 years since Wristen paid the city a visit.
"At first glance, it still looks very similar to the way it was a couple decades ago," she said. "But, you know, you have all these new businesses. You have all of these independent restaurants and all these breweries."
Travelocity named Albuquerque as one of the top 10 beer cities. They also consider Albuquerque as an outdoor enthusiast paradise, citing the 600-plus miles of bike trails and the fact that people can take the Sandia Tram to hike, bike or ski.
Wristen was impressed by the robust television and movie-making industry. She thinks there may be some things Burqueños take for granted.
"There was literally never any traffic. That's phenomenal," she said. "The weather was good every day that I was there. Denver certainly can't say that. You know, each area has their own thing to boast. You all definitely have a lot going for you."
