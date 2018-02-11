Trump addresses allegations against former WH staff in tweet | KOB 4
Trump addresses allegations against former WH staff in tweet

KOB.com Web Staff
February 11, 2018 09:34 PM

WASHINGTON – White House aides are pushing back after a controversial tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend referring to the allegations of spousal abuse involving former members of his staff.

Former Senior Aide Rob Porter resigned Wednesday after two ex-wives accused him of domestic violence.

Speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday as well, in the face of allegations from his ex-wife.

The president seemed to defend the men on Twitter.

Trump's aides say the post was a generic tweet.

"You have to consider all sides," said Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to Trump. "He has said this in the past about incidents that relate to him as well. But at the same time you have to look at the result. The result is that Rob Porter is no longer the staff secretary."

Porter denied the allegations against him when he resigned last week.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 11, 2018 09:34 PM
Created: February 11, 2018 08:46 PM

