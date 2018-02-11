Trump addresses allegations against former WH staff in tweet
February 11, 2018 09:34 PM
WASHINGTON – White House aides are pushing back after a controversial tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend referring to the allegations of spousal abuse involving former members of his staff.
Former Senior Aide Rob Porter resigned Wednesday after two ex-wives accused him of domestic violence.
Speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday as well, in the face of allegations from his ex-wife.
The president seemed to defend the men on Twitter.
Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018
Trump's aides say the post was a generic tweet.
"You have to consider all sides," said Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to Trump. "He has said this in the past about incidents that relate to him as well. But at the same time you have to look at the result. The result is that Rob Porter is no longer the staff secretary."
Porter denied the allegations against him when he resigned last week.
