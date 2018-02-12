Trump unveils 2019 budget as Gov. Martinez makes case for infrastructure needs
KOB.com Web Staff
February 12, 2018 05:31 PM
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump revealed his 2019 budget on Monday, along with a sweeping infrastructure plan.
The $1.5 million infrastructure plan will be partly funded by $200 billion in federal money, with state and local governments expected to pick up the vast majority of the tab.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez was on hand in the nation's capital for the announcement, where she expressed the need for an infrastructure overhaul in the state.
"(It's) super important because we have what used to be two-lane highways for the amount of what we were developing in our energy sector, as well as our military bases and national labs. Now (we) are requiring four lanes and possibly turning because there is so much traffic," she said.
Trump's budget also calls for more money in the military, along with billions for a border wall and to help fund the national fight against opioid addiction. Entitlement programs like Medicare, meanwhile, face big cuts.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 12, 2018 05:31 PM
Created: February 12, 2018 05:18 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved