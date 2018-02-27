Interim UNM president returning to provost post

Chaouki Abdallah will return to his provost job this week when incoming President Garnett Stokes takes the helm. The board of regents tasked Abdallah to lead the state's largest university -- first on an acting basis and then on an interim basis -- when the school parted ways with then-President Robert Frank in late 2016.

Earlier this month, the regents officially recognized Abdallah as its 22nd president.