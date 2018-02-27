Interim UNM president returning to provost post
J.R. Oppenheim
February 27, 2018 01:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The man tasked with leading the University of New Mexico for more than a year will soon move back into his old position.
Chaouki Abdallah will return to his provost job this week when incoming President Garnett Stokes takes the helm. The board of regents tasked Abdallah to lead the state's largest university -- first on an acting basis and then on an interim basis -- when the school parted ways with then-President Robert Frank in late 2016.
Earlier this month, the regents officially recognized Abdallah as its 22nd president.
“The challenges that I faced are very similar to what academic leaders are facing these days," Abdallah said. "As a leader, you have to look at what’s best for the university. It’s been quite challenging at times, but at the same time an honor, a privilege and a great experience to serve the university as its president."
The university will hold a meet-and-greet session with Stokes this Thursday at10 a.m. in the Student Union Building's atrium.
Raise your glass for @chaoukita the outgoing UNM President. We’re thankful for his leadership during the last year and a half. #UNMProud pic.twitter.com/oqHvf6TsIp— Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) February 26, 2018
