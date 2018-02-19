Revote on Bob Davie suspension appeal delayed
KOB.com Web Staff
February 19, 2018 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The University of New Mexico Board of regents will have to meet again to revote on head football coach Bob Davie's suspension appeal.
Monday's meeting was canceled because not all of the regents were available for the vote. This comes after last Tuesday's vote to deny the appeal violated the open meetings act because it was in closed session.
Davie is trying to appeal a 30-day suspension.
No date has been set for the next meeting.
