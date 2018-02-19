Revote on Bob Davie suspension appeal delayed | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Revote on Bob Davie suspension appeal delayed

KOB.com Web Staff
February 19, 2018 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The University of New Mexico Board of regents will have to meet again to revote on head football coach Bob Davie's suspension appeal.

Advertisement

Monday's meeting was canceled because not all of the regents were available for the vote.  This comes after last Tuesday's vote to deny the appeal violated the open meetings act because it was in closed session.

Davie is trying to appeal a 30-day suspension.

No date has been set for the next meeting.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 19, 2018 05:16 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 03:05 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe man's treasure hunt linked to another death
Forrest Fenn
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up

Advertisement




Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
 