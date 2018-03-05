UNM women roll into second round at MW tourney

Jaisa Nunn matched a game-high with 19 points to lead the Lobos. SJSU's Myzhanique Ladd also scored 19 points, but UNM benefitted from an 18-point effort from Tesha Buck and another 14 points from Cherise Beynon.

Nunn and Beynon were selected to the all-conference team while Buck earned the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year award.