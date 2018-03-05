UNM women roll into second round at MW tourney
J.R. Oppenheim
March 05, 2018 10:34 PM
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- UNM's three All-Mountain West selections came up big in the conference tournament opener Monday night, leading the sixth-seeded Lobos to an 84-54 win over No. 11 San Jose State.
Jaisa Nunn matched a game-high with 19 points to lead the Lobos. SJSU's Myzhanique Ladd also scored 19 points, but UNM benefitted from an 18-point effort from Tesha Buck and another 14 points from Cherise Beynon.
Nunn and Beynon were selected to the all-conference team while Buck earned the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year award.
Beynon completed a double-double with 11 rebounds. Laneah Bryan added 10 boards.
UNM outshot San Jose State 41 percent to 26.8 percent.
The Lobos will now play Wyoming Tuesday night. They lost to the Cowgirls twice in the regular season.
