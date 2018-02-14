UNM regents approve on-campus taproom | KOB 4
UNM regents approve on-campus taproom

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2018 08:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It looks like the University of New Mexico will soon have a taproom.  UNM’s Board of Regents unanimously approved the project yesterday that will come to the tune of $650,000.

The UNM Taproom project idea was first birthed back in the Fall of 2016 and took off from there with the Taproom’s design coming from a class project in the School of Architecture and Planning.

Advocates say UNM Taproom will help to transform the campus into a “destination university” that will be a “collaborative space” and amenity the community currently has to leave campus for.

The Taproom will rotate selections of beer and wine and provide educational opportunities for UNM students.

Now that the Board of Regents has given its seal of approval, the project will now head to the Higher Education Department for approval in March.

The UNM Taproom is expected to be completed by August 2018 just in time for the start of the Fall semester.


Marian Camacho


Created: February 14, 2018 08:20 AM

