UNM regents reject football coach's appeal of suspension

A previous initial investigation determined Davie told his players at a team meeting to "get some dirt on this whore," referring to an alleged sexual assault victim. Other claims involved Davie pushing players although they had injuries.

The Hogan report, though, stated it could not confirm the allegations against Davie. The next day, Davie said he would appeal the suspension, referring back to that point in the Hogan report.

"Over the past nine months, the University has conducted three investigations involving the football program dating back to 2012. None of these three investigations determined that I had violated any University policy," Davie said in his statement.

Despite its findings, the Hogan report did say the school needed to "take strong action" about its sexual harassment and abuse policies.

It is unclear when Davie's suspension will go into effect. The team is currently in its spring practice season. Davie is expected to be at Wednesday's practice and speak to the media.

"I am committed to cultivating a culture focused on creating an environment that respects differences and ensures the health, safety and wellness of each member of our community," Abdallah said in his announcement of Davie's suspension. "Providing a culture that helps students, faculty and staff feel safe on our campus and protects from bullying and intimidation is my top priority."

UNM hired Davie in 2011 after stints as Notre Dame head coach and ESPN commentator. He has a 30-45 record as the Lobos coach, including an appearance in the 2015 New Mexico Bowl.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.