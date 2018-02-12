UNM Regents to vote on possible on-campus taproom Tuesday

So far, Lobos seem to be on board with the plan.

"I think it's good. I think it'll help get the community together, just a place for students to socialize," said student Alyssa Bitsae.

But some think it might be a while before a taproom is fully realized, even if the $1.3 million project is approved by the regents.

In an effort to keep students involved in the project, students from the UNM School of Architecture would help create the look of the taproom.

UNM officials would not comment on the project ahead of the Tuesday vote.