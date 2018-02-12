UNM Regents to vote on possible on-campus taproom Tuesday
Meg Hilling
February 12, 2018 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The dry campus that is the University of New Mexico could soon see the addition of a watering hole.
UNM is buzzing ahead of the possible approval and addition of an on-campus taproom in the Student Union Building. The initiative is expected to be voted on by the Board of Regents on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, artist renditions of the taproom – featuring 14 beer taps and an area broken into four different sections – show how it will integrate with the rest of the SUB. According to the project proposal, those taproom would include a bar, a community room, a student-faculty lounge and an outdoor patio area.
So far, Lobos seem to be on board with the plan.
"I think it's good. I think it'll help get the community together, just a place for students to socialize," said student Alyssa Bitsae.
But some think it might be a while before a taproom is fully realized, even if the $1.3 million project is approved by the regents.
In an effort to keep students involved in the project, students from the UNM School of Architecture would help create the look of the taproom.
UNM officials would not comment on the project ahead of the Tuesday vote.
Credits
Updated: February 12, 2018 05:32 PM
Created: February 12, 2018 05:10 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved