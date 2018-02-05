UNM School of Law recognized as 'Best School for Hispanics'
Marian Camacho
February 05, 2018 12:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico School of Law is earning some praise from a well-known magazine.
PreLaw Magazine recently announced its rankings of law schools around the country and UNM was named the Best School for Hispanics.
The magazine says the school is “located in a state that’s inherently rich in diversity.”
The school was also recognized for being aggressive in its mission to increase pipeline initiatives with grade schools and high schools across the state.
Statistics show nearly 36 percent of the school’s population is Hispanic. Others receiving recognition for a largely Hispanic population include Southwestern Law in Los Angeles and the University of Miami.
