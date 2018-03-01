UNM welcomes its 23rd president
Colton Shone
March 01, 2018 05:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - History is made at the University of New Mexico.
The school's newest president, Garnett Stokes, made her first appearance on campus to gauge their interest in strengthening the Lobo community and also to share part of her vision.
Stokes is UNM's 23rd president. She comes to New Mexico from the University of Missouri. During her time there, she served as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. Stokes also spent time at Florida State University.
On Thursday, she held a meet-and-greet with students, faculty and staff members. Some have high hopes for her.
"Just from what I've heard, it just seems like she wants everyone here at the university to be comfortable," said student Landry Walker.
A couple of academic advisors hope Stokes can create a stronger pack among the Lobos.
"Mainly I hope that she gets to know students and listen to students. Because I feel that's really important. The leader of our college should really listen to what they want and need and I feel like after that everything will happen," said Diana Martinez.
"I do think with the current social climate that just for president stoke to make sure that students feel welcome here at the university that's huge for us," said Rosa Holguin.
Stokes will hold another meeting with the media later this month.
