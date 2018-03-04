UNM's 1st female president to take helm

She takes over as UNM and other New Mexico colleges grapple with funding shortages and enrollments that have generally trended downward.

The university also faces accusations of financial mismanagement in its athletics department.

UNM football coach Bob Davie also is serving a 30-day suspension following multiple investigations that examined whether he and his staff interfered with criminal probes or misconduct cases involving players.

Chaouki Abdallah, who served as the interim president until Stokes came on board, will resume his post as provost.