UNM's 1st female president to take helm | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM's 1st female president to take helm

UNM's 1st female president to take helm

The Associated Press
March 04, 2018 11:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The first female president in the history of the University of New Mexico is preparing to take the helm.

Advertisement

Garnett Stokes is scheduled to be introduced to campus Monday after being named president in November. She held a meet-and-greet with students last week.

The 61-year-old Stokes accepted a five-year contract with a salary of $400,000. She comes to UNM from the University of Missouri, where she was provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

She takes over as UNM and other New Mexico colleges grapple with funding shortages and enrollments that have generally trended downward.

The university also faces accusations of financial mismanagement in its athletics department.

UNM football coach Bob Davie also is serving a 30-day suspension following multiple investigations that examined whether he and his staff interfered with criminal probes or misconduct cases involving players.

Chaouki Abdallah, who served as the interim president until Stokes came on board, will resume his post as provost.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 04, 2018 11:29 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque
Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque
Governor signs auto theft bill into law
Governor signs auto theft bill into law
2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze
Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze
Interchange construction slated for next week
Interchange construction slated for next week

Advertisement




Red flag warnings elevate fire danger concerns
Red flag warnings elevate fire danger concerns
Jordan Peele wins best screenplay at Oscars full of change
Jordan Peele
The Latest: Guillermo del Toro wins best director Oscar
Guillermo del Toro
Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze
Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze
City Council to consider cutting down on pot penalties
City Council to consider cutting down on pot penalties
 