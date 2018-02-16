Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 03:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police have shut down north and southbound Unser over I-40, due to a deadly accident.
Police say a car was speeding southbound on Unser when the driver crashed into another car attempting to make a turn onto Unser. An elderly man was killed in the crash.
Right now all lanes are closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for updates.
