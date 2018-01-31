Deadline extended for updated restaurant food safety compliance

"This was my grandma's restaurant. You know, this is her recipes," said Rubi Lozoya, co-owner of Abuelita’s.

Lozoya said the new regulations have presented some challenges.

"Probably the largest obstacle for us was making sure that all of our staff had taken the class by the deadline," she said.

On top of paying staff to take the new required Food Handler Class, Lozoya said the new requirements have made it harder to find willing, responsible employees.

"There's that obstacle already and then now you say, 'OK, we'd love to hire you, so please go get your server's certificate to serve alcohol and beer and wine. And then on top of that take your food handlers test,'" she said. "So it's just another obstacle."

In addition to all employees needing a Food Handler Card, the revised rules require managers to take a class in Santa Fe on Certified Manager Requirements. The eight-hour class not only cost more money, but Lozoya said they learned some things that will never apply to them.

"We're like, 'Oh, my gosh. We serve, you know, New Mexican food. We aren't ever going to be serving sushi,'" she said.

Some of the manager requirements include making sure a manager who has taken the class is in the restaurant at all times, making sure the restaurant is getting its food from reputable suppliers, and ensuring that chefs are cooking food to the correct temperatures.

Lozoya said it was reassuring to find out that her restaurant was already meeting most of the requirements, but she isn’t convinced the class needs to be eight hours long.

"Maybe four," Lozoya suggested. "Let us study the book ahead of time and condense the class a bit."