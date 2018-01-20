Utility seeks new wind, solar farms for Facebook data center | KOB 4
Utility seeks new wind, solar farms for Facebook data center

The Associated Press
January 20, 2018 12:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's largest electric provider is seeking state regulatory approval for power purchase agreements with two companies that would build new wind and solar farms to provide electricity for Facebook's new data center.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Service Co. of New Mexico's request for the Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday comes after Facebook announced plans to expand the data center under construction south of Albuquerque.

The utility has negotiated agreements with Avangrid Renewables and NextEra Energy Inc. to build and operate two wind farms and a solar facility. The companies would sell the power to the utility for delivery to the Los Lunas data center.

The utility is looking to expedite the approval process by bringing it directly before commission instead of going through rounds of initial hearings.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


