Utility seeks new wind, solar farms for Facebook data center

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Service Co. of New Mexico's request for the Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday comes after Facebook announced plans to expand the data center under construction south of Albuquerque.

The utility has negotiated agreements with Avangrid Renewables and NextEra Energy Inc. to build and operate two wind farms and a solar facility. The companies would sell the power to the utility for delivery to the Los Lunas data center.