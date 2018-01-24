Vacant house task force presents recommendations
Eddie Garcia
January 24, 2018 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In September, the Albuquerque City Council commissioned a seven-person task force to look for solutions regarding abandoned houses throughout the city.
The Vacant and Abandoned Houses Task Force presented their findings last week, offering several recommendations to help remedy the issue. District 7 Councilor Diane Gibson said this has been a long time in the making considering the damage abandoned houses can have on surrounding property values.
"They tend to bring down the neighborhoods," she said.
One of the many recommendations beefs up the requirements for registering vacant homes, which would also include substandard structures.
"That will be able to help the city track homes that have become nuisances," Gibson said.
Another recommendation is requiring out-of-town property owners to have a point person locally.
"To have a local representative for that property who can make decisions," Gibson said.
Another big change recommends switching violations from criminal to civil. Gibson believes this would make it easier for the city and property owners to work together.
"So violators, instead of going to court before a judge, they would go to a hearing officer here in the city," she said.
Other recommendations include: setting up a hotline and website to report violations and to have collected fees go to enforcement costs.
Gibson says the City Council and Mayor Tim Keller will have to approve the recommendations.
