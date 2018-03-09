Valencia County commissioner asked to resign | KOB 4
Valencia County commissioner asked to resign

Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018 06:57 AM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – A Valencia County Commissioner is being asked to resign amid allegations of inappropriate contact.

The Board of County Commissioners held a meeting Thursday and released a resolution showing that Commissioner David Hyder was being censured.

According to the resolution, three county employees alleged Hyder touched them in a manner they found offensive and “created an offensive and intimidating environment for Valencia County employees.”

The resolution states Hyder did admit to touching the employees but stated that “he did not intend for his touching to be offensive or intimidating or in a sexual nature.”

The commission has recommended that Commissioner Hyder immediately resign from his position.  If he chooses not to, the resolution states Hyder will be directed to training in sexual harassment and workplace harassment within the next 30 days.


Updated: March 09, 2018 06:57 AM
Created: March 09, 2018 06:41 AM

