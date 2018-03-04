Plans for Valencia County hospital get renewed push

"Thought it was about time," said one area resident, Kenneth Malone. "Either do the hospital -- and the city is right -- either do the hospital or give us our money back."

The mill levy taxes amount to around $25 million.

"We're in dire need of this," added another resident, Raymond Thomas. "Some of these people that I know go to the hospital and their ambulance bills are thousands just to get to Albuquerque."

Valencia County commissioners are finally making a new effort. At their late February commission meeting, they voted 5-0 to move forward with a resolution for the preparation of solicitation to identify a company to maintain and operate a hospital.

"I'm excited to start moving forward with this hospital," Commissioner Helen Cole said during that meeting. "It's time that we move this forward for the residents of Valencia County

The effort to expand health care in the county now moves one small step forward. The commissioners hope legal proceedings don't force them to take two steps back. Cole said she hopes all entities within the county can work together to make a decision.