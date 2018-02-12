Valentine's Day: A time for chocolates, roses and...private investigators?

The reason is clients coming to Montoya and wondering if their significant other is cheating. According to Montoya, more than 70 percent of them are right.

"Most of the time, if there's smoke there's fire. So by the time they hire me, they are pretty sure that something's going on, but it's up to me to prove it," he said.

Montoya says he will snap photos or capture video of the unfaithful party if he catches him or her in the act. One time, he says, he caught someone going to two different flower shops three blocks away.

"It seems like the spouse who's doing the cheating will give the gift to both his spouse and the girlfriend," Montoya said. "I believe that's because the person feels guilty about what he or she is doing."

But not everyone is an easy catch. It can take days to figure out exactly what's going on when Montoya is hired to find cheaters.

First, he looks for a pattern.

"Maybe that person will start coming home later or going out earlier, or not being (at) a certain place he's supposed to be," he said. "Maybe start looking closer and closer, they might see something else."

Such as the fact that their significant other is actually seeing someone else.

Montoya's advice?

"Don't mess around. You'll get caught eventually."