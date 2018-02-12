Valentine's Day: A time for chocolates, roses and...private investigators?
Joy Wang
February 12, 2018 09:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's that time of year once again to buy flowers, chocolates and that oversized teddy bear if you have the trunk space.
Valentine's Day in itself is a booming business. But it can also be a busy time of the year for private investigators, including Richard Montoya, who served for 25 years with the Albuquerque Police Department.
"I have my regular work that I do," Montoya said. "I do a lot of insurance fraud investigations. However, coming up to Valentine's Day, part of my business increases."
The reason is clients coming to Montoya and wondering if their significant other is cheating. According to Montoya, more than 70 percent of them are right.
"Most of the time, if there's smoke there's fire. So by the time they hire me, they are pretty sure that something's going on, but it's up to me to prove it," he said.
Montoya says he will snap photos or capture video of the unfaithful party if he catches him or her in the act. One time, he says, he caught someone going to two different flower shops three blocks away.
"It seems like the spouse who's doing the cheating will give the gift to both his spouse and the girlfriend," Montoya said. "I believe that's because the person feels guilty about what he or she is doing."
But not everyone is an easy catch. It can take days to figure out exactly what's going on when Montoya is hired to find cheaters.
First, he looks for a pattern.
"Maybe that person will start coming home later or going out earlier, or not being (at) a certain place he's supposed to be," he said. "Maybe start looking closer and closer, they might see something else."
Such as the fact that their significant other is actually seeing someone else.
Montoya's advice?
"Don't mess around. You'll get caught eventually."
Credits
Updated: February 12, 2018 09:51 PM
Created: February 12, 2018 09:25 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved