Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say

Authorities charged Christine Noriega with two counts of vehicular homicide after the crash in Sandoval County. On Wednesday, sheriff's office Lt. Keith Elder identified the two victims as 21-year-old Michael Chambellan of Albuquerque and 28-year-old Lonnie Escovedo of Santa Fe.

According to a probable cause statement, Chambellan and Escovedo were changing the rear driver-side tire on their Honda Civic along southbound I-25 near mile marker 246. At about 6:45 p.m., deputies say a Honda Pilot driven by Noriega sideswiped the Civic, fatally striking Chambellan and Escovedo. They were pronounced dead at the scene.