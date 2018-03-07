Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
J.R. Oppenheim
March 07, 2018 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Sandoval County sheriff's deputies say a 31-year-old woman was driving drunk Tuesday night when she drove her vehicle into two men as they changed a tire south of Algodones, killing them.
Authorities charged Christine Noriega with two counts of vehicular homicide after the crash in Sandoval County. On Wednesday, sheriff's office Lt. Keith Elder identified the two victims as 21-year-old Michael Chambellan of Albuquerque and 28-year-old Lonnie Escovedo of Santa Fe.
According to a probable cause statement, Chambellan and Escovedo were changing the rear driver-side tire on their Honda Civic along southbound I-25 near mile marker 246. At about 6:45 p.m., deputies say a Honda Pilot driven by Noriega sideswiped the Civic, fatally striking Chambellan and Escovedo. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
When a deputy spoke to Noriega, the deputy noticed she smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, the report states. She also had slurred speech and "her statements did not make sense," according to the report.
Noriega also had a child in the car. In addition to the homicide charges, Noriega faces aggravated DWI and child abuse. She is jailed on a no-bond hold.
Credits
Updated: March 07, 2018 10:18 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 05:04 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved