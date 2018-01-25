Video, 911 calls released in Jan. 5 apartment murder case
Brian Fetting
January 25, 2018 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Frantic 911 calls came from the Jefferson Crossing Apartments after 9 a.m. on Jan. 5. The caller heard gunfire.
Police say a man had just shot and killed a woman, and they believe it was anything but random.
Investigators say it began as a domestic dispute when the mother of Jerrold Ramone's two children threatened to leave him and take the kids.
Police lapel video and 911 calls reveal more information about what happened. Watch the video above for more.
Witnesses said after Ramone shot his ex-girlfriend, he stood over her body for some time with a child in tow. Police say Ramone gave himself up right away as soon as officers arrived on the scene, and admitted to the shooting.
Authorities took both children into protective custody. Not long after the shooting, a grand jury indicted Ramone on three different counts, including first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.
