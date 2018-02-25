Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An alleged drunk driver is accused of hitting multiple cars in fairly quick succession Saturday night along Central and San Mateo, prompting onlookers to not only capture the chaos on video but also to pin the driver down until police arrived.
Cell phone footage of the situation seems like it captures a woman getting out of the passenger seat of a parked SUV. But take a closer look and you can see a car crashed in the middle of the intersection of Central and San Mateo.
The woman walks around seemingly intoxicated and runs into a street light pole before turning her sights on the onlooker shooting the video, saying, "What do you want me to do, huh?"
Police say the woman is Kisha Cordova, and just before the cell phone video was shot witnesses say Cordova and a man were attempting to get away from the scene of a crash they had caused.
The man succeeded. But before the woman believed to be Cordova could get too far, she turned around and got back in the SUV. The witness can be heard shouting for someone to get her keys before an audible bang – the sound of Cordova crashing into several other vehicles as police say she was trying to get away.
After all the destruction, police say she tried to flee again on foot before onlookers jumped into action.
When police arrived at the scene, they say they "observed a female pinned on the ground," according to court documents, which also state "a security guard on scene had handcuffed Kisha."
Police say Cordova was at least twice the legal drinking limit. She is now facing charges of aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.
As for the man, it's unclear whether he was ever caught by authorities.
