Video captures CVS gunfight that resulted in 2 being arrested
Brittany Costello
January 05, 2018 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Newly-released police video shows the moments after shots rang out in a CVS parking lot on the night of Dec. 26.
A security guard at the CVS located near Central and Louisiana was attempting to break up an argument near the lot, police say. Shortly after he intervened, a man with a shotgun arrived, and a brief shootout ensued.
Two brothers are facing a number of charges following the incident, including aggravated battery.
Watch the above video for more.
Credits
Updated: January 05, 2018 10:17 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 10:04 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved