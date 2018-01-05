VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video captures CVS gunfight that resulted in 2 being arrested

Brittany Costello
January 05, 2018 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Newly-released police video shows the moments after shots rang out in a CVS parking lot on the night of Dec. 26.

Advertisement

A security guard at the CVS located near Central and Louisiana was attempting to break up an argument near the lot, police say. Shortly after he intervened, a man with a shotgun arrived, and a brief shootout ensued.

Two brothers are facing a number of charges following the incident, including aggravated battery.

Watch the above video for more.

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 05, 2018 10:17 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 10:04 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Body of missing Roswell woman found after over a month of searching
Body of missing Roswell woman found after over a month of searching
Police: EB Central at Eubank closed after hit-and-run incident
Police: EB Central at Eubank closed after hit-and-run incident
Police find teen boy who disappeared Friday afternoon
Police find teen boy who disappeared Friday afternoon
Mother of CYFD caregiver accused of neglect says children were sick previously
Mother of CYFD caregiver accused of neglect says children were sick previously
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in front of child
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in front of child

Advertisement




Mother of CYFD caregiver accused of neglect says children were sick previously
Mother of CYFD caregiver accused of neglect says children were sick previously
Police: EB Central at Eubank closed after hit-and-run incident
Police: EB Central at Eubank closed after hit-and-run incident
Video captures CVS gunfight that resulted in 2 being arrested
Video captures CVS gunfight that resulted in 2 being arrested
Body of missing Roswell woman found after over a month of searching
Body of missing Roswell woman found after over a month of searching
Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid
Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid