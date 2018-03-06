View updating results for municipal elections across New Mexico
March 06, 2018 08:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico voters made their voices heard at polls across the state on Tuesday, and the results are slowly starting to trickle in.
Click here for updating election results in Rio Rancho.
Click here for updating election results in Farmington, where officials say Nate Duckett has been elected mayor based on preliminary numbers.
