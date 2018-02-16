Vigil held for beloved Edgewood man shot during armed robbery
Kasia Gregorczyk
February 16, 2018 10:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An emotional crowd gathered in Edgewood Friday night, still in disbelief their beloved friend is gone.
“He didn't deserve this," said one coworker of Michael Pelkey, who was shot and killed by an armed robber at the Smith's Fuel Center in Edgewood where he worked last weekend.
On Friday the crowd shared stories about him and sang “Amazing Grace” in unison – a song that seemed to signify the path Pelkey's life had taken.
“When he left Maine, he was lost. He didn't know who he was, or what he wanted or what he needed. And he came here and he found what he needed,” said his sister, Rose Legassey.
Legassey says Pelkey spent the last 25 years or so in New Mexico. Pelkey was one of nine siblings, many of whom hadn’t seen him in years.
“These people became his friends, his family,” Legassey said, speaking of the people gathered to honor her brother.
The bond he had with his coworkers and community members was evident. The parking lot overflowed with people and Pelkey's car – still where he last left it – was covered in flowers, letters and appreciation of a beloved life.
Members of his family, who drove from all over the country to be in Edgewood on this day, were speechless at the show of support.
Authorities on Friday night released identities of two suspects still being sought in connection to the incident. Five others have already been arrested.
