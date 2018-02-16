Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 03:08 PM
EDGEWOOD, N.M. – Earlier this week the town of Edgewood was shaken by a violent crime that took the life of 62-year-old Michael Pelkey. Pelkey was shot during an armed robbery Sunday as he worked as the attendant at the Smith's Fuel Center off of I-40.
Tonight family, friends and members of the community will come together to remember Pelkey as they hold a vigil in his honor. It's set to begin at 5 p.m. in the Smith's parking lot where the incident took place.
Police say an armed suspect shot Pelkey during a robbery. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect in this case.
