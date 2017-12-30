Advertisement

Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque

Paul Reilly
December 30, 2017 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A meme has been making the rounds on Facebook, and putting a humorous spin on a sad truth about Albuquerque.

It says: "Albuquerque, New Mexico. Come for the chile, stay because your car was stolen."

KOB hit the streets to get reaction from locals on the meme.

Watch the video for more.

Paul Reilly


Updated: December 30, 2017 10:31 PM
Created: December 30, 2017 10:03 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
The Holly Holm faithful begin to gather on fight night
What you'll need to renew your driver's license in 2018
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Family mourns loss of two toddlers in tragic mobile home fire
Holm loses to Cris Cyborg in unanimous decision after five-round battle
Lobo women rally in second half to defeat Nevada, improve to 14-1 overall
Lobos hang tough with Nevada, but remains winless on the road
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Roswell Police release their most unusual calls of 2017
