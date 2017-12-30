Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Paul Reilly
December 30, 2017 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A meme has been making the rounds on Facebook, and putting a humorous spin on a sad truth about Albuquerque.
It says: "Albuquerque, New Mexico. Come for the chile, stay because your car was stolen."
KOB hit the streets to get reaction from locals on the meme.
Watch the video for more.
