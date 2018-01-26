Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 10:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – How did 43 pounds of marijuana end up next to an Albuquerque school?
Police say a maintenance worker at Manzano Mesa Elementary found the pot early Thursday on the south end of campus.
No child ever got near those bags, according to a letter from the principal.
