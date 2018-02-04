Want to ask a KOB meteorologist a weather question? Here's how you can
Eddie Garcia
February 04, 2018 10:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Do you ever feel like you'd want to submit a question directly to KOB meteorologists while watching a forecast?
Well now you can, through our new tool to interact with the weather team called You Asked 4 It.
For example: KOB viewer Monica Bardon was wondering about how bad the state drought is getting, as New Mexico tacks on days without measurable precipitation. And while this hasn't been the driest winter just yet, it sits at a very close second – thanks to a combination of some bad luck and the La Niña weather pattern.
Now, do you have a question you want to ask? Here's your chance, by sharing it via video here. You can ask any weather-related question, just to be sure to keep it to 15 seconds or shorter for a chance to get on KOB Eyewitness News 4.
Credits
Updated: February 04, 2018 10:40 PM
Created: February 04, 2018 10:09 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved