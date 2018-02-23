Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek | KOB 4
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek

Eddie Garcia
February 23, 2018 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Do you like things that go pop, sizzle and boom? Want to know more about the science behind some of those things?

Then you're the perfect candidate for Super STEM Saturday – an interactive experiment and demonstration fair showcasing the fun that's ready to be had with science.

KOB's Eddie Garcia got the chance to participate in a sneak preview for Super STEM, with some explosive results.

Watch the above video for more.
 


Eddie Garcia


