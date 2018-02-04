WB I-40 closed at Juan Tabo after fatal accident
David Lynch
February 04, 2018 09:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a fatal auto accident is to blame for a shutdown of westbound I-40 at Juan Tabo Sunday night.
That closure information comes via the New Mexico Department of Transportation. There's no word yet from officials on if anyone else was taken to the hospital as a result of the rollover accident.
Eastbound I-40 at Carlisle is also believed to still be closed as authorities continue to work to resolve an incident involving an individual on the Louisiana/I-40 overpass.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: February 04, 2018 09:22 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved