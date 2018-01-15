West Side residents want to preserve scenic views

"What we're seeing is a trend that we're putting buildings up along Coors that are now starting to block the views," Horvath said. "They're getting too tall and we're looking at the backs of the buildings."

Horvath said some of the buildings going up at North Andalucia violate the Coors Corridor Plan because they block the view of part of the Bosque and part of the ridgeline of the Sandia Mountains.

"It's not that we want to appeal and have all these conflicts, but we need to get the city on board that this is very important to the community and that they need to work with us and understand the vision of the plan," she said.

The group is not against growth and development. They say they want the natural landscape to be visible and protected. Horvath said the developments on either side of North Andalucia followed the plan perfectly.

"We're getting away from that," she said. "We're getting away from the vision of the Coors Corridor Plan, and so we need to bring it back."

The appeal is over an amendment to the site plan that was approved in March. It says "if the views continue to be slowly obliterated by each new development, the community will lose a very important amenity that defines its identity." The appeal also says the nearby neighborhood associations were not notified of the amendment, so they were not able to offer their input before it was approved.

"Where's the notification? Where's the enforcement?" Horvath asked. "Is this the path that the city's going to take?"

The appeal lists Consensus Planning, agent for Silverleaf Ventures LLC, and City of Albuquerque Planning Department as party opponents. KOB contacted the City Planning Department, who said to reach out to Consensus Planning. They did not immediately return phone calls.

KOB also reached out to Daskalos Development and Investments, who recently put up a sign at the site, but they did not return our call either.

Horvath recognizes that despite their best efforts, the buildings are nearing completion and there may not be anything they can do at this point, but she hopes to stop the trend of buildings getting higher and closer to the roadway. She hopes Mayor Tim Keller’s administration may help.

"I hope with the new administration, I think they're going to be better at listening and I'm hoping me can make some headway here," she said.