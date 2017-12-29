What could this light be?
December 29, 2017 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many residents are trying to figure out what may have been the origin of a mysterious glow seen over the northwest Albuquerque sky Thursday night.
The huge blue ball of light could be seen for miles, and the occasional flashes of light were sustained for some time.
KOB has reached out to PNM to see if a power surge could be the culprit, but we have not heard back.
