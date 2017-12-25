When the flame dies down, cleanup begins
KOB.com Web Staff
December 25, 2017 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This season's Luminaria Tour has come and gone, but the cleanup is just getting started.
On Christmas Day people started the process of discarding the popular holiday decorations at their homes, many of them hiring cleanup crews.
While the cleanup isn't anyone favorite way to spend the holiday, they say it's all part of the tradition.
"Doing it the next day, I feel the bags will get more wet and it's harder to pick up," Jose Ortega said. "But we've been doing it for 30-plus years, and we've always picked them up on Christmas."
Ortega said the tradition is one he hopes to pass down to his kids someday.
