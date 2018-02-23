Winners wow with Dion's recipe creations

Joe Tezak won for his Artichoke and Roasted Bell Pepper Calzone and Sabrina Slavson for her Sweet Tea and Peach Cupcakes. Each contained an ingredient from Dion’s.

The winning recipes were judged on taste, presentation and creativity. Part of the judging panel was KOB’s very own Steve Stucker. He chose the winners alongside Dion’s CEO Mark Herman and Radio DJ, Carlos D.