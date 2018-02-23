Winners wow with Dion's recipe creations | KOB 4
Winners wow with Dion's recipe creations

Marian Camacho
February 23, 2018 07:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dion’s encourages creativity with their annual Recipe Contest, and that’s exactly what they got.  Two winners were announced out of ten recipe finalists, one for a creative dessert, the other for a tasty entrée.

Joe Tezak won for his Artichoke and Roasted Bell Pepper Calzone and Sabrina Slavson for her Sweet Tea and Peach Cupcakes.  Each contained an ingredient from Dion’s.

The winning recipes were judged on taste, presentation and creativity.  Part of the judging panel was KOB’s very own Steve Stucker.  He chose the winners alongside Dion’s CEO Mark Herman and Radio DJ, Carlos D.

“I was impressed by the creativity used in the recipes,” said Herman. “We saw everything from our sweet tea used in cupcake icing to our dressing used in pasta salad. All the finalists were outstanding and I am grateful so many took the time to participate.”

The winners received free Dion’s for a year! All finalists received a gift card.

Get the cupcake recipe here.

Get the calzone recipe here.


