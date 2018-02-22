Winter weather hits New Mexico
February 22, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Snow fell in the metro Thursday morning as winter weather swept through the state.
Video taken near I-40 and Lomas showed big fluffy flakes falling, but nothing stuck.
The wintry weather is pretty much done in New Mexico for now, but another round of rain, snow and wind will be moving in Friday through Saturday. Wind advisories will take effect Friday afternoon for southwestern portions of the state.
The weekend will start off cooler with an approaching winter storm, and then the state will gradually warm up and dry out briefly beginning Sunday.
