Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a woman they pulled over was not only driving drunk on a suspended license, but she also had five kids in her car.
Laura Salgado was arrested Friday on charges of child abuse after refusing to undergo field sobriety tests. But due to her minimal history of failing to appear in court, Salgado has already been released from custody.
