Woman arrested after shooting heroin in car with son watching | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Woman arrested after shooting heroin in car with son watching

KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque mother is behind bars after Bernalillo County deputies caught taking drugs up in the parking lot of a Smith's, with her little boy watching from the back seat.

Advertisement

Court documents say Claudia Hay was in the driver seat injecting herself with heroin while her car was in drive. Hay's 3-year-old son was in the back seat when deputies knocked on her window.

When those deputies asked Claudia how long it had been since she used narcotics, she said five minutes.

She is currently being held without bail because she violated her parole.

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 06, 2018 05:22 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 03:47 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones

Advertisement




Man sentenced for deadly DWI crash in Gallup
Vehicle Elijah King was driving
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
 