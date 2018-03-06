Woman arrested after shooting heroin in car with son watching
March 06, 2018 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque mother is behind bars after Bernalillo County deputies caught taking drugs up in the parking lot of a Smith's, with her little boy watching from the back seat.
Court documents say Claudia Hay was in the driver seat injecting herself with heroin while her car was in drive. Hay's 3-year-old son was in the back seat when deputies knocked on her window.
When those deputies asked Claudia how long it had been since she used narcotics, she said five minutes.
She is currently being held without bail because she violated her parole.
