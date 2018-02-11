Woman arrives home to find armed burglar in bedroom

She said she then ran to a neighbor's home where she waited for police to arrive. She later found her back door broken – and her shotgun, iPad and about $400 in gift cards stolen. She was also missing some jewelry that had been passed down through her family, she said.

Surveillance video caught a woman walking to the front door of her house about 15 minutes before she got home. The woman can be seen ringing the doorbell to check if anyone is inside.

After the incident, the woman is warning others to stay vigilant and be wary of any suspicious activity where they live.