Woman arrives home to find armed burglar in bedroom
Joy Wang
February 11, 2018 09:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Most people look forward to coming home after work to dinner or unwinding in front of the TV.
But that wasn't the case for one Albuquerque woman who arrived at her house only to come face-to-face with a burglar and gun pointed right at her last week.
That happened in the Taylor Ranch area, where the homeowner said she arrived to find her bedroom light on. When she entered, a man was pointing a shotgun in her direction and demanding that she leave if she didn't want to be shot.
She said she then ran to a neighbor's home where she waited for police to arrive. She later found her back door broken – and her shotgun, iPad and about $400 in gift cards stolen. She was also missing some jewelry that had been passed down through her family, she said.
Surveillance video caught a woman walking to the front door of her house about 15 minutes before she got home. The woman can be seen ringing the doorbell to check if anyone is inside.
After the incident, the woman is warning others to stay vigilant and be wary of any suspicious activity where they live.
