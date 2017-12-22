Advertisement

Woman comes through in big way for boy whose skateboard was stolen

Joy Wang
December 22, 2017 05:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – 11-year-old Erik Regensburg loves skateboarding. It helps him relieve stress, deal with anxiety and there's also the added benefit of exercise.

But two weeks ago it was stolen out of his mom's car. Thankfully, one Albuquerque woman was determined to help.

“Honestly it was one of the worst weeks of my life," Regensburg said. "My skateboard is my passion and without it, I was feeling rather lost."

His $400 custom-built skateboard was stolen from a parked car around 12th and Lead.

“To happen to an 11-year-old, you know, for his most prized possession to be pilfered and likely sold for a scant amount of money is rather distressing,” said Seth Regensburg, Erik's dad.

So Seth Regensburg created an online post about the situation, asking anyone if they had seen the skateboard.

“This thing which helps to sustain what restores my faith in humanity,” Seth Regensburg said. “Within two hours after posting on a particular Facebook group, I received a message from a young woman offering to custom build him a board.”

She was also an avid skater, but that isn't the only common thread to Erik. She said that over the years she's also had her board stolen a few times.

So she built one for Erik, at no charge, that very same day, despite some other hardships in her own life.

“It wasn't until a few days after she built the board that I found out she's not only nine months pregnant with a complicated pregnancy,” Seth Regensburg said, "she also has a heart condition for which she's undergoing surgery in June.”

In fact, her due date was Friday, but that didn't stop her from making sure Erik got to skate again. It's a small act of kindness that's given Erik and his dad a lot more than they could ever ask for.

“Just remember," Erik Regensburg said, "that there's still good people out there."

 

 

Joy Wang


Created: December 22, 2017 05:56 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

