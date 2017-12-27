Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found

"I was out walking my dog the day it was found, and we walked right past it and we didn't see it," he said. "We met two ladies on the trail, and they were the ones who discovered the body and they followed us out about 15 minutes later."

Albuquerque police say the victim was a woman. They're holding off on releasing her name until her family can be contacted.

Pingrey said the body was found in an open area behind a home where he and many of his neighbors walk.

"I don't have any fear about it," he said. "I kind of have the sense that this happened somewhere else and they brought the body here and dumped it."

Police did say it's a possibility this murder could be connected to three other murders -- all homeless men who were stabbed to death earlier this year on the I-25 corridor. However, they've ruled out a connection between this case and another with a big similarity.

"We had a decapitated individual last year in 2016. We don't believe that has anything to do with this one," Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said.

Police would not release any other information about the victim.

Pingrey said after the body was found in the open area, a neighbor put up this metal fence to keep anyone else from getting in.

"I don't think the invitation is open to dump another body or anything like that again at least not in that spot," he said.